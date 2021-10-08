Change in rate of weight-loss surgery after Medicaid expansion

What The Study Did: In this observational study, Medicaid expansion after the start of the Affordable Care Act was associated with increased rates of bariatric surgery among lower-income white adults but not among Hispanic and Black adults.

Authors: Amresh D. Hanchate, Ph.D., of the Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

doi:10.1001/jamahealthforum.2021.3083

