Curing skin disease, detecting cancer, regulating inflammatory bowel disease: Online symposium on new advances in medicine

What causes inflammatory bowel disease, how can breast cancer be detected early and in a more gentle way, and what can improve the regeneration capacity of skin tissue? These are the questions addressed by members of the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina at the virtual Symposium of Class III – Medicine.

Online Symposium of Class III – Medicine

“New advances in medicine”

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 5:30pm to 7:00pm (CEST)

Online via Zoom

At this online symposium, Class III academy members provide insights into their current medical research.

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Rogler , Clinic for Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University Hospital Zurich/Switzerland: “Receptors as central regulators of inflammation and fibrosis”. The professor of gastroenterology and hepatology conducts research on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and has identified mutations of the so-called pH receptors as genetic risk factors. In addition, he is searching for causes of and new treatment options for fibrosis – a disease characterised by excessive connective tissue growth.

Prof. Dr. Christiane Kuhl , Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, University Hospital Aachen/Germany: "Cancer screening – new ways of thinking". The radiologist presents new methods for diagnosing breast cancer. Thanks to her improved techniques, including in connection with magnetic resonance imaging, the disease can be detected earlier and in a more gentle way for patients.

Prof. Dr. Carien Niessen, Center for Molecular Medicine Cologne, University of Cologne/Germany: "Integration adhesion, mechanics and signalling to make, maintain and restore epithelial barriers". Ageing and external influences such as UV radiation favour the development of skin diseases. The cell biologist investigates which mechanisms preserve the protective skin barrier of the body and how stem cells contribute to the regeneration of damaged skin.

Further information is available at: https://www.leopoldina.org/en/events/event/event/2918/

The symposium is open to the interested public and will be held in English. Attendance is free of charge. Prior registration is required until Sunday, 10 October, at the following link: https://www.leopoldina.org/en/form/anmeldung-klasse-iii-oktober-2021/. After successful registration, participants will receive a confirmation email, with a login link and password. By using the video conferencing platform Zoom, participants agree to the provider’s privacy statement: https://zoom.us/privacy.

