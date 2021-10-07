BioOne announces Lauren Kane as next president/CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, October 7, 2021— The BioOne Board of Directors has appointed Lauren Kane as the next President/CEO of BioOne, beginning January 1, 2022. She succeeds Susan Skomal, Ph.D. who has announced her retirement after 16 years at BioOne’s helm.



This marks a return to the organization for Kane, who held roles of successive leadership at BioOne between 2006-2019. During her time as Chief Strategy and Operating Officer, the organization underwent considerable growth in its community, services, and impact. Kane spearheaded BioOne’s partnership strategy, including a new nonprofit alliance for its publishing platform. Following her time at BioOne, Kane was CEO of the strategic consultancy Delta Think and Chief Publishing Officer for the publishing technology company Morressier. In addition, Kane served as President of the Society for Scholarly Publishing from 2020-2021 and currently sits on its board of directors.



“We are delighted to welcome Lauren Kane as BioOne’s third President/CEO,” said Kent Holsinger, Ph.D., chair of the BioOne Board of Directors and CEO Search Committee. “She combines a passionate commitment to nonprofit scholarly publishing and a deep understanding of the challenges independent societies face in the current climate. Her extensive experience and creative approach will ensure a bright future for BioOne and its partners.”

“I'm honored to return to BioOne as its next President/CEO and shepherd the organization in this exciting new phase,” said Kane. “BioOne serves a critical role in the scholarly ecosystem, both in making scientific research more accessible, and in demonstrating the power of nonprofit collaboration at scale. Building on this mission, strengthening organizational partnerships, and increasing the value delivered to all community members will be central to our growth strategy.”

BioOne was founded in 1999 to address the emerging inequities in scholarly communications and remains committed to ensuring a more sustainable future for all stakeholders. Its flagship product, the full-text journal aggregation BioOne Complete, delivers more than 1.6 million pages of essential research in the life sciences at a fraction of the cost of commercial collections. BioOne has proudly returned $53 million to its publishing community over the last 20 years.



