Pulte recognized as ‘Above and Beyond’ partner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Known throughout the local, regional and national gardening community, Andy Pulte, a faculty member with the University of Tennessee Department of Plant Sciences, has been recognized with the Above and Beyond Partner Award presented by the National Agricultural Alumni and Development Association.



The association grants this recognition to an individual who does not work in an institution’s alumni, communications, development or student services divisions, but who works as an effective partner with those who do, including giving freely of their time and working outside the realm of their official responsibilities to further the goals of the institution’s alumni, communications, development or student services programs. Award winners must also have demonstrated leadership and organizational skills to inspire others to further the success of these programs and the institution.

In nominating Pulte for the award, Tim Cross, the now retired senior vice president and senior vice chancellor for the UT Institute of Agriculture, wrote, “Andy Pulte has consistently gone above and beyond to support the land-grant mission of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture. In particular, he has been instrumental in cultivating relationships that have resulted in significant donations to the UT Foundation in support of UTIA. Currently he is the first-ever executive director of the Institute’s GATOP (God’s Answer to Our Prayers) Arboretum and Education Center.” The locale was named by former owners prior to Dr. Alan Solomon purchasing it in the early 1970s. The semi-private, 23-acre property is open to the public and home to countless landscape varieties and a significant number of garden sculptures. It is listed in the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Gardens and will one day become one of four UT Gardens sites and a part of the State Botanical Garden of Tennessee.



Pulte teaches a full slate of horticulture classes and is the undergraduate coordinator for the Department of Plant Sciences. He also advises students in the areas of public horticulture and horticultural science and production. A frequent author on gardening subjects, he is regularly featured in Fine Gardening magazine.



