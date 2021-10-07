VIVA and Rockefeller University Press establish Read-and-Publish Agreement

New York, NY, October 7, 2021— Virginia’s academic library consortium, VIVA, and Rockefeller University Press (RUP) have entered into a Read-and-Publish Agreement. This agreement is the first of its kind for RUP in the United States and represents an important milestone in its transition to being fully Open Access. It offers a sustainable framework and provides the following benefits to researchers at eligible VIVA member institutions:

Unlimited access to all content published in RUP's three hybrid journals—Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), and Journal of General Physiology (JGP)—immediately after publication.

Research articles by corresponding authors based at VIVA member institutions are published immediate open access under a CC-BY license, directly deposited to PubMed Central (PMC) and subsequently to Europe PMC, and archived in LOCKSS/CLOCKSS and Portico.

100% coverage of research article publication fees for authors within VIVA member institutions, with no limit to the number of articles that may be published immediate open access.

“VIVA is growing Open Access options for its authors in sustainable ways, and that includes providing equitable and barrier-free ways to publish research with a wide range of publishers,” says VIVA Director Anne Osterman. “We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to partner with a focused, high impact publisher like Rockefeller University Press on what we believe is an effective, extensible, and scholar-focused model.”

RUP Executive Director Susan King notes, “JCB, JEM, and JGP aim to attract and publish high quality OA articles, and VIVA member institutions are engaged in compelling scientific research and higher education, so we are thrilled to have reached this agreement. Importantly, this agreement guarantees all students, graduate students, and doctoral and postdoctoral researchers affiliated with VIVA member institutions have access to all articles published in JCB, JEM and JGP, and thanks to VIVA’s support, the ability to publish cost-free in the journals.”

Miguel Peralta, Institutional Sales Manager, adds, “VIVA includes a broad diversity of institutions, ranging from 2-year colleges to some of the highest research institutions in the country. Each of these institutions has a crucial role not only in our own publishing, but also in the wider transition to sustainable open science. We are beyond delighted that VIVA authors have chosen to support Open Access publishing in our three highly selective journals.”

About VIVA

VIVA is the academic library consortium serving 71 nonprofit higher education institutions in Virginia, including 39 state assisted colleges and universities, 31 independent private, nonprofit institutions, and The Library of Virginia. VIVA seeks to create permanent, lasting benefit for the Commonwealth by building sustainable infrastructure for library cooperation; amplifying the Virginia academic library voice; and serving as a catalyst for improved and innovative library services and technologies.

About Rockefeller University Press

Rockefeller University Press (RUP) is committed to quality and integrity in scientific publishing. We use the latest technologies and carry out rigorous peer review, applying the highest standards of novelty, mechanistic insight, data integrity, and general interest to fulfill our mission of publishing excellent science. RUP publishes Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), and Journal of General Physiology (JGP), and co-publishes Life Science Alliance (LSA). RUP’s nonprofit journals were established by the research community, and editorial decisions and policies continue to be driven by scientists who actively contribute to their fields, appreciate the value of peer review, and desire a better publication experience for all. Based in New York City, RUP is a department of The Rockefeller University, a leading biomedical research university dedicated to conducting innovative, high-quality research to improve the understanding of life for the benefit of humanity.

