Highlights from the journal CHEST®, October 2021

Glenview, Illinois – Published monthly, the journal CHEST® features peer-reviewed, cutting-edge original research in chest medicine: Pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and related disciplines. Journal topics include asthma, chest infections, COPD, critical care, diffuse lung disease, education and clinical practice, humanities, pulmonary vascular disease, sleep and thoracic oncology.

The October issue of CHEST features 73 articles, including clinically relevant research, reviews, case series, commentary and more. Each month, the journal also offers complementary web and multimedia activities, including visual abstracts to expand the reach of its most interesting, timely and relevant research.

“For more of the latest research in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine, register to attend the CHEST Annual Meeting taking place online, October 17-20,” says Editor in Chief of the journal, Peter J. Mazzone, MD, MPH, FCCP. “Those attending the meeting should consider attending the inaugural ‘Best of CHEST Journal’ session, which will feature authors of some of our top-cited and top-read articles from 2020.”

Included in the October 2021 issue:

To view the entire October issue of CHEST, visit journal.chestnet.org.

About the American College of Chest Physicians and the journal CHEST

The American College of Chest Physicians® (CHEST) is the global leader in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases. Its mission is to champion the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases through education, communication and research. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 19,000+ members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. For information about the American College of Chest Physicians, and its flagship journal CHEST®, visit chestnet.org.