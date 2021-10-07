Highlights from the journal CHEST®, October 2021

Glenview, Illinois – Published monthly, the journal CHEST® features peer-reviewed, cutting-edge original research in chest medicine: Pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and related disciplines. Journal topics include asthma, chest infections, COPD, critical care, diffuse lung disease, education and clinical practice, humanities, pulmonary vascular disease, sleep and thoracic oncology.
The October issue of CHEST features 73 articles, including clinically relevant research, reviews, case series, commentary and more. Each month, the journal also offers complementary web and multimedia activities, including visual abstracts to expand the reach of its most interesting, timely and relevant research.
"For more of the latest research in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine, register to attend the CHEST Annual Meeting taking place online, October 17-20," says Editor in Chief of the journal, Peter J. Mazzone, MD, MPH, FCCP.
Included in the October 2021 issue:
- Critical Care
Looking at abdominal muscle thickening, Abdominal Muscle Use During Spontaneous Breathing and Cough in Patients Who Are Mechanically Ventilated: A Bi-center Ultrasound Study found that muscle thickening during cough could be a promising marker to identify patients at high risk of extubation failure when weaning from the ventilator. The accompanying visual abstract can be found here.
- Education and Clinical Practice
Mitigation of Aerosols Generated During Exercise Testing With a Portable High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filter With Fume Hood shows that portable HEPA filters effectively mitigated aerosols generated during exercise testing by 96%, which can potentially reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. An accompanying visual abstract can be found here.
- Pulmonary Vascular
Looking at the association between COVID-19 and VTE, COVID-19 and Risk of VTE in Ethnically Diverse Populations finds that COVID-19 infection significantly increases the risk of clinically recognized VTE in hospitalized adults. An accompanying visual abstract can be found here.
- Thoracic Oncology
Using three nationally representative databases, Epidemiology of Adult Pleural Disease in the United States suggests that trends in pleural disease are dynamic and that the clinical and economic burden associated with pleural disease in the United States exceeds that of some better studied pulmonary conditions. An accompanying visual abstract can be found here.
