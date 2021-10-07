Human Brain Project Summit 2021 -- pushing the boundaries of brain research

The two-day Scientific Conference follows the European Brain Summit and Brain Innovation Days held in Brussels 12-13 October.

"We see the virtual format as an opportunity, because it allows external participants to join much more easily, broadening the reach of the Human Brain Project and sparking new collaboration," says Katrin Amunts, Scientific Research Director of the Human Brain Project. The programme includes distinguished speakers from all areas of neuroscience, brain medicine and technology.

Researchers from within the project will present its abundant scientific achievements and the highly integrative, technology- and data-driven brain research that has been established. Renowned experts will discuss the past, present and future of both the Human Brain Project—which is now in its final phase—and brain research at large.

Project presentations will showcase how the research infrastructure EBRAINS, building on the HBP’s scientific excellence, can support and enable the research community. During breakout sessions, participants will be able to dive deeper into topics such as data management, brain atlasing and simulation, artificial intelligence, neuromorphic computing, neurorobotics and computing infrastructure.

Find the full programm at: https://summit2021.humanbrainproject.eu/programme_full

Journalists can register free of charge by email to press@humanbrainproject.eu