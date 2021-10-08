Incidence rates, household infection risk, clinical characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 infection among children, adults

What The Study Did: In this study of 1,236 participants in 310 households in New York City and selected counties in Utah, children had similar risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared with adults.

Authors: Fatimah S. Dawood, M.D., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.4217)

