Association between risk of COVID-19 in nonimmune individuals, immunity in family members

What The Study Did: In this study using national registry data from Sweden, family members without COVID-19 immunity had a lower risk of contracting COVID-19 as the number of family members with known immunity, either from a previous COVID-19 infection or full vaccination, increased.

Authors: Peter Nordström, M.D., Ph.D., of Umeå University in Umeå, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.5814)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.5814?guestAccessKey=df2d5268-140d-48ff-831e-98d7896c2f93&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=101121