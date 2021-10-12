University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences joins nationwide effort to transform how medications and vaccines are delivered in US from 2022 – 2031

The University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy will help lead an “all hands on deck” effort to co-create the RAPID Alliance Medications 360 Framework 2022-2031

AURORA, Colorado (October 12, 2021) – Today, the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy announced that it is joining the RAPID Alliance Medications 360 Study , with a goal of transforming how medications and vaccines are delivered in the US from 2022 – 2031. The RAPID Alliance is a multi-stakeholder research consortium founded in the University of Louisville Center for Health Organization Transformation (CHOT), a National Science Foundation-funded research center.

The University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy will help lead an “all hands on deck” effort to co-create the RAPID Alliance Medications 360 Framework 2022-2031, a set of transformational strategies and nationally prioritized research agenda for optimizing the use of medications, vaccinations and emerging therapies from 2022-2031.

The project is building on a 2020 research study, conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, that identified strategic opportunities to improve health and wellbeing for tens of millions of people while reducing US spending on likely-avoidable hospitalizations, emergency department and doctor visits by as much as $528 billion dollars.

The University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy will contribute to this effort by supporting research and action in areas including state-level strategies for Colorado and special study sections including practice/payment model transformation and health access and equity.

Heather Anderson, PhD, Associate Professor and member of the Center for Pharmaceutical Outcomes Research, who is helping lead this project for the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy, said, “We are delighted to be part of this important national effort to co-create new, actionable strategies and research priorities to optimize medication and vaccine use for US populations.”

Lucinda Maine, Chief Executive Officer of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP), a founding member of the RAPID Alliance Practice Council, said, “We are delighted to see this progress. We believe national and state strategies driven by research by a multi-university research consortia like this is key to optimizing medication use for US populations in the next decade.”

Participating universities include American University, Belmont University, Binghamton University, California Northstate University, Chapman University, Ferris State University, Howard University, Lipscomb University, Loma Linda University, Long Island University, Marshall University, Medical College Wisconsin, Mercer University, North Dakota State, Oregon Health & Science University, Oregon State University, South Dakota State University, Sullivan University, Temple University, University of Arkansas, University of Cincinnati, University of Colorado, University of Georgia, University of Hawaii Hilo, University of Houston, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, University of Michigan, University of Mississippi, University of Nebraska, University of Nevada Reno, University of Pittsburgh, University of Rhode Island, University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee, Washington State University, Wayne State University and Western University.

The consortium plans to add up to 30 additional universities in the coming months to support research and action in all 50 states.

About the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy

The University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, located at the Anschutz Medical Campus, is an internationally renowned School of Pharmacy and a top tier school (ranked #20 out of 143 pharmacy schools in the country). The Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is committed to excellence and innovation in professional, graduate and post-graduate education; scholarship and research; patient-centered care; public health advocacy; and societal leadership and engagement. Together, our innovation, discoveries and engagement with our communities improves the health and well-being of society.

About The National Science Foundation Center for Health Organization Transformation

The National Science Foundation Center for Health Organization Transformation at the University of Louisville (NSF-CHOT) is a federally awarded industry-university collaborative research center that aims to accelerate applied research and workforce development by integrating health care systems engineering, health services research and health policy. For more information visit http://louisville.edu/sphis/departments/chot.

About the RAPID Alliance

The RAPID Alliance is a research consortium in NSF-CHOT and the Frazier Polypharmacy Program at UofL. Founding members include leaders from the Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF), American Pharmacists Association (APhA), American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP), American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP), American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP), National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS), National Community Pharmacies Association (NCPA), the Community Pharmacy Foundation, CPESN USA, Sanofi and Sanofi Pasteur, and researchers from multiple schools of pharmacy and health science centers.