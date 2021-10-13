Preterm delivery, long-term risk of high blood pressure in women

What The Study Did: In this study that included more than 2 million women in Sweden who gave birth between 1973 and 2015, preterm delivery was associated with significantly higher future risks of chronic high blood pressure and these associations remained increased at least 40 years later.

Authors: Casey Crump, M.D., Ph.D., of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2021.4127)

