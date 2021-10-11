SWOG Clinical Trials Partnerships launches website

SWOG Cancer Research Network and its charitable arm, The Hope Foundation for Cancer Research, have jointly developed a website for SWOG Clinical Trials Partnerships (SWOG CTP) as a public resource for current and potential partners to learn about SWOG CTP's structure and staff, how it conducts research, its latest news, and how to get involved.

SWOG CTP is how SWOG Cancer Research Network collaborates with industry to conduct cancer clinical trials. It is an independent, limited liability corporation with its own leadership, processes, and funding agreements. The mission of both SWOG CTP and SWOG is the same – to significantly improve lives through cancer clinical trials and translational research.

SWOG CTP fulfills this mission two ways:

Obtaining and distributing industry funding for federally funded SWOG trials

Conducting scientifically rigorous, non-federally funded trials with industry partners

SWOG CTP was originally incorporated in 2008 under the name SWOG Clinical Trials Initiative. In 2018, its name was changed to SWOG Clinical Trials Partnerships to better reflect the collaborative nature of its work. A key feature of the new site is a section devoted to the Preferred Partnerships Program (PPP). Preferred Partners work closely with SWOG research committees under joint scientific and governance structures to propose, select, design, and deploy clinical trial platforms. Preferred Partners are mutually involved in all critical decisions about study conduct, analysis, and reporting, and SWOG CTP will soon announce its first formalized partnership through the program.

SWOG Cancer Research Network is part of the National Cancer Institute's National Clinical Trials Network and the NCI Community Oncology Research Program and is part of the oldest and largest publicly funded cancer research network in the nation. SWOG has nearly 12,000 members in 47 states and seven foreign countries who design and conduct clinical trials to improve the lives of people with cancer. SWOG trials have led to the approval of 14 cancer drugs, changed more than 100 standards of cancer care, and saved more than 3 million years of human life. Learn more at swog.org.

The Hope Foundation for Cancer Research is the non-profit charitable arm of SWOG Cancer Research Network. Founded in 1993 to support network members and their work, The Hope Foundation funds clinical and translational research, fellowships, training events, physician education, and patient advocacy. Learn more at thehopefoundation.org.

SWOG Clinical Trials Partnerships is an independent, limited liability company formed in 2008 by The Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. SWOG CTP supports the mission of SWOG Cancer Research Network to significantly improve lives through cancer clinical trials and translational research. SWOG CTP distributes non-federal funding for components of SWOG studies and conducts independent trials through industry partnerships, including its Preferred Partnership Program. Learn more at swogctp.org