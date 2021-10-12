Columbia University to host webinar on latest developments in COVID-19 and children’s health

Columbia University Department of Pediatrics and NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital will hold a webinar on October 20th at 6pm on timely developments in the impact of COVID-19 on children’s health and healthcare. The panelists, leaders in pediatric care and experts in infectious diseases, will cover key topics on keeping kids healthy today amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Topics will include vaccines and vaccinations, back-to-school concerns and safety, masks for children, Delta and other variants, mental health impacts of the pandemic, long-term health effects of COVID-19 on young patients, and more. The conversation will be moderated by award-winning CBS medical correspondent Dr. Max Gomez, and attendees will have a chance to submit questions to the panelists.

Speakers from Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital will include:

Melissa Stockwell, MD, MPH, Chief, Division of Child and Adolescent Health and Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Population and Family Health

Marina Catallozzi, MD, MSCE, Vice Chair of Education in Pediatrics and Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Population and Family Health

Lisa Saiman, MD, MPH, Hospital Epidemiologist and Professor of Pediatrics

Steve Ian Caddle, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Child and Adolescent Health

Kanwal Farooqi, MD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Cardiology

“Covid-19 has been the defining health issue of our time, and we know that pediatricians and parents have many questions about keeping children safe, happy, and healthy as the pandemic continues on and evolves,” said Jordan S. Orange, MD, PhD, chair of pediatrics at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and pediatrician-in-chief of NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. “We’re proud to present our expert physicians with extensive experience caring for children amid the Covid-19 pandemic to help guide the public through this time.”

Register here to attend the webinar. To view previous webinars from Columbia Children’s Health, visit here.

About Columbia Children’s Health

