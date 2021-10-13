Genome Project-write virtual conference

NEW YORK, October 13, 2021— Genome Project-write will gather leading synthetic biologists, geneticists, scientific researchers, industry, press and interdisciplinary groups from around the globe at its all-virtual open conference, GPW 5.0, October 21 and 22, 2021. Keynote presenters and more than thirty leading experts will reveal research advances, many in genome-writing technologies, demonstrating progress toward the goal to drive dramatic cost reductions and expedite whole-genome writing and redesign over the next decade. Registration is still open and the agenda is posted.

Keynote presenters include Drs. George Church, Jennifer Doudna, Emily Leproust and David Liu.

Since the 2019 meeting, the GP-write Technology Launch has produced the GPW CAD, a next-generation software for whole genome design of any species’ genome. This platform will be released and demonstrated at the event. The CAD enables technology for advancing genome writing capabilities and will serve as a foundational platform in GP-write’s international foundry and incubator.

An exciting partnership with SOSV's IndieBio , the world's leading biotech startup development program, will be announced and formalize the roll out of GP-write’s virtual foundry and startup ecosystem. Together, the GP-write and IndieBio teams will vet and select new ventures that advance genome writing capabilities, an important step toward achieving GP-write’s mission: to drive down the cost of writing and testing whole genomes 1000-fold over the next decade. IndieBio is one of three companies newly joining the GP-write Industrial Advisory Board.

As biosecurity is a top priority, DNA Script , also joining the Industrial Advisory Board, will host a biosecurity roundtable to engage collaborative discussion about the implications of benchtop DNA synthesis for biosecurity, and the measures companies should consider when using enabling genome engineering technologies such as GP-write’s design platform and DNA Script’s printers.

Also new to the team is CATALOG Technologies Inc. , the first commercially viable platform to use synthetic DNA for massive digital storage and computation. Future integration could provide a next-gen solution to store vast amounts of genomic data generated on GP-write software. Other advisory board members include Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets, DNA synthesis companies Ansa Biotechnologies and Twist Bioscience , and the gene editing automation companies Inscripta and Lattice Automation .

According to Amy Cayne Schwartz, GP-write President and General Counsel, “GP-write’s Tech Launch now culminates in the roll out of a foundational genome design platform-- a ‘one-stop shop’ in the newly-minted GP-write international foundry and incubator for the design, assembly and testing of whole genomes.” A researcher will soon be able to leverage the platform to design a genome, directly order synthetic DNA from a GPW industrial partner, and select a foundry for assembly and testing. “This is a tremendous leap forward for the engineering biology community and GP-write Consortium,” says Schwartz. “We are proud to partner with global leaders on our Industrial Board as we pave the road toward more facile writing of genomes.”

Reducing the cost and ease of design will have high utility and provide broad accessibility. Students, citizen scientists, professionals and industry will soon be able to learn how to design genomes from scratch and receive feedback on the functional consequences of these designs. Tools to manage data among a distributed community will enable learning from others’ design processes through shared results.

Once set in motion, Dr. Church notes that GP-write’s genome design software, foundry and incubator model "will move the field of genome engineering closer to uncovering complex biological behavior and engineer organisms to correct genetic mutations that cause crippling disease, reverse damage to the environment, and create a more sustainable future in agricultural biotechnology.”

Genome Project-write launched in 2015, conceived as a sequel to the Human Genome Project. It is an open, international research project led by a multi-disciplinary group of scientific leaders, with more than 1000 members from 18 countries.

All are welcome at the upcoming conference to learn more. Information about the consortium is available on the GP-write website, engineeringbiologycenter.org

###

Media Contacts:

Carol Miller, carolmiller100@gmail.com , 202-306-0130

Amy Cayne Schwartz, J.D., amy@engineeringbiologycenter.org , 917-848-9907



