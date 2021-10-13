Cutting edge multiple sclerosis research and treatment highlighted at CMSC Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL

As the leading conference for multiple sclerosis healthcare professionals, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting, will feature daily opening lectures with some of the top minds in multiple sclerosis. Taking place on October 25-28, 2021, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, FL, the comprehensive educational agenda includes accredited lectures, symposia, workshops, poster sessions, and platform presentations for all MS healthcare professionals.

“This year’s program features some of the leading medical authorities in evolving areas of MS research, diagnosis and care,’ said June Halper, CEO, Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC). “MS is a complex and multi-faceted chronic illness, and healthcare professionals at the CMSC Annual Meeting will be immersed in the latest care strategies and research findings that lead to optimal outcomes for patients and long-term disease management plans.”

Robert Fox, MD opens the CMSC Annual Meeting with an “Update on Progressive MS,” in the John F. Kurtzke Memorial Lecture on Monday, October 24th at 12:45 p.m.. He will discuss how it is time to look back on what we have learned from relapsing MS and adapt those learnings to progressive MS including how differences in pathology, imaging, fluid biomarkers, and response to therapies alter the view of progressive MS.

On Tuesday, October 26thth, the Presidential Lecture on “Escalation Therapy vs. Early Aggressive Treatment” will be presented by Ellen Mowry, MD, MDR, via livestream. She will describe ongoing clinical trials, TREAT-MS and DELIVER-MS, that are addressing whether an escalation or early higher-efficacy therapeutic strategy will impact the longer-term prognosis of a person with newly-diagnosed, relapsing MS.

Amit Bar-Or, MD, FRCPC, will present the Whitaker Lecture, “Precision Neuroimmunology in Multiple Sclerosis – Are We There Yet?” on Wednesday, October 27th. The final headline speaker on Thursday October 28th will be Emmanuelle Waubant, MD, PhD delivering the Donald Paty Lecture on “Microbiome in Adults and Pediatrics.”

The CMSC Annual Meeting will also have full courses on “Fundamentals of MS Care;” “Current Topics and Trends in MS Rehabilitation;” and timely sessions on how COVID-19 affects people with MS, treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, international MRI guidelines update as well as late breaking science.

This year’s Annual Meeting will be a hybrid event combining mostly live presentations with some live-streamed or pre-recorded sessions. Attendees who are not traveling to Orlando can participate virtually by logging in to the streaming program.

“We really encourage our CMSC membership and other healthcare professionals interested in MS care to join us—either live or via the virtual platform,” added Ms. Halper.

For more information on the CMSC Annual Meeting and to register, visit: http://www.mscare.org/2021

