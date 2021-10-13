Argonne Named a 2021 ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’

Argonne honored again for disability inclusion at the Laboratory by the leading national disability advocacy group, Disability:IN.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory was named a 2021 ​“best place to work for disability inclusion” by Disability:IN, the leading national disability advocacy group. The effort to earn the designation was spearheaded by Argonne’s employee resource group ABLED (Argonne Backs, Listens, and Educates for Disabilities). ABLED was established in 2018 to educate the Argonne community on issues that affect people with disabilities and to advocate for, and support, employees with disabilities.

“We are honored to again be named as a ​‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion,’” said Argonne Laboratory Director Paul Kearns. ​“This designation is a testament to the values we hold at Argonne and our commitment to making the Laboratory welcoming and inclusive for everyone.”

Disability:IN offers a Disability Equality Index (DEI) benchmarking tool in partnership with the American Association of People with Disabilities. The index is an impartial and unbiased national benchmarking tool that gives organizations a means for understanding how inclusive their respective organizations are to people with disabilities.

The DEI benchmarking tool measures culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment benefits, recruitment, accommodation, employment, education, retention, advancement, community engagement, and supplier diversity. The benchmarking also provides an unbiased means to understand gaps in the policies of participating organizations.

Argonne achieved a score of 90 on the group’s Disability Equality Index, an increase from its 2020 score of 80.

