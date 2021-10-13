Society for Endocrinology annual conference heads to Edinburgh

SfE BES 2021 will be held on 8-10 November in the vibrant city of Edinburgh, UK.

This is the Society's first in-person event since the pandemic hit, and will showcase all the latest innovations in endocrine clinical practice and research, with oral and poster presentations featuring world-leading scientific and clinical research.

In addition to our usual, esteemed Medal and Award lectures we also have:

Professor Jeffrey Friedman, the discoverer of leptin delivering the Society for Endocrinology’s special 75th anniversary lecture entitled, ‘Discovery of a new hormone, leptin, and its roles in health and disease.’

Nobel Laureate, Professor Sir Peter Ratcliffe, giving the Society’s Presidential Lecture on, ‘Elucidation of cellular oxygen sensing mechanisms: implications for medicine.’

Get a flavour of what's coming up by reading our Endocrine Post blog interviews with 2021 Medal Lecturers.

Although we hope to see as many delegates in Edinburgh as possible, an on-demand registration option, featuring selected event content, is available for those that are unable to travel.

See the full scientific programme and register today!

Press registration is available if you email your details and press accreditation to media@endocrinology.org.