New release! Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Information Platform (AP-PLAT) website

Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Information Platform (AP-PLAT) website is accessible at https://ap-plat.nies.go.jp/

1. Background of the website

The Climate Change Adaptation Centre is responsible for developing an international information sharing system on climate change and other related issues, as stipulated in the Climate Change Adaptation Act of Japan. We have been operating our website since June 2019 with the aim of disseminating information in the Asia Pacific region, but now we have created and published scientific tools and redesigned the entire website to expand its content.

2. Major website contents

ClimoCast

ClimoCast is an online tool that allows users to check future regional climate projections based on the latest climate data (CMIP6 data). It was developed by the Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Platform (AP-PLAT) Center for Climate Change Adaptation (CCCA) with a mission to make climate projections accessible to all individuals, including those that lack a similar academic background. Users can compare four major emission scenarios (SSP126–585), compare the results of ten different climate models, and download the corresponding data.

Climate Impact Viewer

The Climate Impact Viewer shows the results of climate change impact assessment in various sectors, including existing climate, water resources, vegetation, agriculture, and health. Users can visually compare global projections across different sectors and time scales.

ClimoKit

ClimoKit is a database of free online resources that can be utilized in climate impact assessments and adaptation planning. Users can rapidly find the most relevant data or tools in their sectors or regions by applying search filters. Some resources are designed for general public use, while others require specific knowledge or skills.

Capacity development

Capacity development content provides self-paced online learning videos and the most updated scientific tools to support various stakeholders in developing effective policies and planning relevant activities. It aims to build capacity for better climate adaptation in the region. Functioning as a regional hub, this platform also promotes knowledge exchange in collaboration with key partners of capacity development in climate change adaptation.

Others

The website also provides regular updates on the latest developments in adaptation in countries, cities and international organisations, as well as information on the status of adaptation planning.

3. Future prospects

We will continue to conduct adaptive research, collect and analyse information, develop new tools and enhance each content. We will also consider how we can enhance the content based on feedback from users and stakeholders.

4. Other

The launch of the redesigned website will also be announced at the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which opens on Sunday, 31 October and closes on Friday, 12 November 2021 in Glasgow, UK.

We are looking forward to seeing you back on our renewed website in November!