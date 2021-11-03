News Release

Pregnant women who are less emotionally stable, less conscientious, and less open tend to experience their birth experience as worse, especially when they experience unexpected incidents such as Caesareans

Newborn baby

image: Newborn baby view more 

Credit: Bonnie Kittle, Unsplash, CC0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Article Title: Personality impacts fear of childbirth and subjective birth experiences: A prospective-longitudinal study

Author Countries: Germany, Norway

Funding: This work has been supported by the Institute of Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy, Technische Universität Dresden and by the Lundbeck Institute Skodsborg, Denmark. Parts of the field work were additionally funded by the Friends and Sponsors (Gesellschaft der Freunde und Förderer) of the Tech-nische Universität Dresden. Open access fees were funded by the Publication Fund of the Technische Universität Dresden.

Article URL:  https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0258696
 

Journal

PLoS ONE

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0258696

Article Title

Personality impacts fear of childbirth and subjective birth experiences: A prospective-longitudinal study

Article Publication Date

3-Nov-2021

COI Statement

The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

