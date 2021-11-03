Pregnant women who are less emotionally stable, less conscientious, and less open tend to experience their birth experience as worse, especially when they experience unexpected incidents such as Caesareans

Article Title: Personality impacts fear of childbirth and subjective birth experiences: A prospective-longitudinal study

Author Countries: Germany, Norway

