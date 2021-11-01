Incidence of blood clot in brain after Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccination

What The Study Did: Resarchers compared post-Ad26.COV2.S (Johnson & Johnson/Janssen) vaccination cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST, a blood clot in the brain) rates with prepandemic rates to estimate postvaccination CVST risk. The rate of this rare adverse effect must be considered in the context of the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19.

Authors: Aneel A. Ashrani, M.D., M.S., of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.6352)

