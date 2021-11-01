Screen time use among US adolescents during pandemic

What The Study Did: The average total daily screen use among a large, national sample of adolescents surveyed early in the pandemic was 7.7 hours a day, an amount higher than prepandemic estimates (3.8 hours/day) from the same group taken several years earlier, although younger age and slightly different screen time categories could account for differences.

Authors: Jason M. Nagata, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

