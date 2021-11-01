Concerns about school violence, anxiety, panic symptoms among adolescents

What The Study Did: In this survey study of high school students, concern about school violence or shootings was associated with anxiety and panic symptoms, with variation by race and ethnicity.

Authors: Kira E. Riehm, M.Sc., of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.32131)

