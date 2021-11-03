Society for Neuroscience announces Fujifilm as platinum sponsor of Neuroscience 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Society for Neuroscience (SfN) gratefully acknowledges Fujifilm as the Platinum sponsor for SfN’s 50th annual meeting, Neuroscience 2021. Taking place November 8–11, 2021 in an entirely virtual format, Neuroscience 2021 is accessible from around the world, showcasing cutting-edge science across the breadth of neuroscience research. The meeting features a diverse lineup of speakers and sessions, with over 9,000 presenters, 22 lectures, 54 symposia and minisymposia, seven featured panels, and nearly 1,000 poster sessions.

“Neuroscience 2021’s virtual program is outstanding. It prioritizes exceptional science from SfN’s global, vibrant, and diverse community,” said SfN President Barry Everitt. “We are delighted with Fujifilm’s commitment to this anniversary meeting as our inaugural Platinum sponsor.”

As the Platinum sponsor, Fujifilm will serve as the Opening Day sponsor (November 8) and Closing Day sponsor (November 11). SfN’s new annual meeting sponsorship program allows organizations in the neuroscience and biomedical field to increase their engagement and share information and resources with the worldwide neuroscience community.

“Fujifilm’s mission resonates deeply with that of the Society for Neuroscience,” says Yutaka Yamaguchi, General Manager at Life Sciences Business Division, FUJIFILM Corporation. “A better understanding of the brain and nervous system can lead to significant breakthroughs in health sciences.”

Fujifilm is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with a global presence across multiple industries. Stemming from the production of X-ray films for medical imaging, the company’s holistic approach to health sciences has extended to various solutions that accelerate the development of new therapies, as well as a range of laboratory resources that empower researchers in their scientific discoveries.

