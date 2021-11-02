Analysis of effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for preventing COVID-19

What The Study Did: The findings of this study, which included 8,889 patients who received a single dose of the Ad26.COV2.S (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine and 88,898 unvaccinated patients, are consistent with the clinical trial–reported efficacy of Ad26.COV2.S, suggesting that the vaccine is effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 infection, even with the spread of variants such as Alpha or Delta that were not present in the original studies, and reaffirm the urgent need to continue mass vaccination efforts globally.

Authors: Tyler Wagner, Ph.D., and Venky Soundararajan, Ph.D., of nference in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.32540)

