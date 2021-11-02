Comparison of end-of-life care between recent immigrants, long-standing residents in Canada

What The Study Did: This study of individuals who died in Ontario, Canada between 2013 and 2016 found that at the end of life, recent immigrants were more likely to receive inpatient and intensive care unit services and die in acute care settings compared with long-standing residents.

Authors: Bradley I. Quach, B.Sc., of the University of Ottawa in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, is the corresponding author.

