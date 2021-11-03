Association between melanoma detected during routine skin checks, risk of death

What The Study Did: Researchers found that melanomas diagnosed through routine skin checks were associated with a significantly lower all-cause risk of death but not melanoma-specific death in this study of 2,452 patients in Australia.

Authors: Anne E. Cust, Ph.D., of the University of Sydney, is the corresponding author.

