Samples of paraffinic oils from Western Siberia studied at Kazan University

The Western Siberian Basin is one of the largest in Russia and covers territories nine federal provinces; the basin’s area is close to 3.5 million square kilometers. If the basin alone was a nation, it would be 7th largest in the world, after Australia and before India. The majority of oil deposits here are at depths of 2 to 3 thousand meters. The local oil is famous for its low sulfur and paraffin content, high gasoline volatiles ratio.
“The main goal was to assess the characteristics of source rocks, including the origin, redox depositional conditions and the degree of thermal maturity of these types of hydrocarbons to facilitate their development. Samples were analyzed using traditional geochemical and physical methods,” says co-author, Junior Research Associate Ameen A. Al-Muntaser.
The research team found that the studied oils are paraffinic. The result is confirmed by a high value of the fraction of saturated hydrocarbons in excess of seventy percent by volume. The samples are also low in sulfur.
Journal
Journal of Petroleum Exploration and Production Technology
Method of Research
Experimental study
Subject of Research
Not applicable
Article Title
The origins of paraffinic oils collected from oilfields in the western Siberian Basin, Russia: implications from geochemical and physical characteristics
Article Publication Date
19-Oct-2021
COI Statement
On behalf of all authors, the corresponding author states that there is no conflict of interest.