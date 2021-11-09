Andrew Chi-Chih Yao receives the 2021 Kyoto Prize in Advanced Technology: Commemorative Lecture on his wonderful journey in computer science to be released

Andrew Chi-Chih Yao, Dean of Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences at Tsinghua University, received the 2021 Kyoto Prize in Advanced Technology for his pioneering contributions to a new theory of computation and communication and a fundamental theory for its security. Yao’s Commemorative Lecture “A Journey Through Computer Science” will be published on November 10, 2021, 10:00 AM JST at the 2021 Kyoto Prize Special Website . In his lecture, Yao shares episodes from his youth and research career as well as insights he gained from his achievements in physics and computer science. “In science, the paradigm is the search for truth. In this process, we sometimes discover patterns and beauty which can lift the human spirit. It also leads to innovations that can improve human conditions and prepare us for future human challenges,” says Yao, looking back at the journey of his research life.

In his lecture, Yao shares episodes from his youth and research career as well as insights he gained from his achievements in physics and computer science. “In science, the paradigm is the search for truth. In this process, we sometimes discover patterns and beauty which can lift the human spirit. It also leads to innovations that can improve human conditions and prepare us for future human challenges,” says Yao, looking back at the journey of his research life.

Andrew Chi-Chih Yao created new trends in computer science and made a great contribution to cutting-edge research in various areas, especially in security, secure computing, and quantum computation through establishing innovative fundamental theories for computation and communication. His achievements are continuing to influence current real-world problems such as security, secure computing, and big data processing.

Yao and the other two 2021 Kyoto Prize laureates are introduced on the 2021 Kyoto Prize Special Website with information about their work, profiles, and three-minute introduction videos. The Kyoto Prize in Basic Sciences for this year went to Robert G. Roeder, Arnold and Mabel Beckman Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at The Rockefeller University; Arts and Philosophy to Bruno Latour, Professor Emeritus of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po).

About Kyoto Prize

The Kyoto Prize is an international award of Japanese origin, presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the progress of science, the advancement of civilization, and the enrichment and elevation of the human spirit. The Prize is granted in the three categories of Advanced Technology, Basic Sciences, and Arts and Philosophy, each of which comprises four fields, making a total of 12 fields. Every year, one Prize for each of the three categories is awarded with prize money of 100 million yen per category.

One of the distinctive features of the Kyoto Prize is that it recognizes both “science” and “arts and philosophy” fields. This is because of its founder Kazuo Inamori’s conviction that the future of humanity can be assured only when there is a balance between scientific development and the enrichment of the human spirit.