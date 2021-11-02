Dr. Manel Esteller, director of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, recognized among the researchers with the most scientific impact according to Stanford University

Manel Esteller, Director of the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute (IJC), ICREA Researcher and Professor of Genetics at the University of Barcelona is recognized by the prestigious Stanford University in the United States among the top 0.1% of researchers with the most impact on world level in all areas of Science.

This is reflected in a study recently published by the Data Center for Biomedical Sciences, Statistics, Meta-Analysis and Innovation (METRICS) of Stanford University. Considering more than 100,000 researchers in 22 scientific disciplines worldwide in terms of the citations of their discoveries, their main authorship and their transcendence for other researchers, the authors conclude that Dr Esteller occupies position 127 of the ranking, being the first biomedical researcher considered for those who work in Spain.

Dr Manel Esteller's research focuses on the epigenetic mechanisms involved in the onset and progression of human diseases, mainly cancer. The results derived from their studies have allowed, in addition to knowing the molecular bases of various pathologies, the development of novel diagnostic tools and new therapies for human diseases.

Reference article:

Baas, Jeroen; Boyack, Kevin; Ioannidis, John P.A. (2021), “August 2021 data-update for “Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators””, Mendeley Data, V3, doi: 10.17632/btchxktzyw.3