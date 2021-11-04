TAMEST recognizes Hagler Institute founding director John L. Junkins with Kay Bailey Hutchison Distinguished Service Award

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - TAMEST (The Academy of Medicine, Engineering, & Science of Texas) is pleased to announce that John L. Junkins, Ph.D. (NAE), Founding Director of the Hagler Institute for Advanced Study at Texas A&M University, is the recipient of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Distinguished Service Award.

Dr. Junkins is recognized for attracting and nurturing top-tier research talent in Texas through the Hagler Institute for Advanced Study at Texas A&M University. In addition to his work at the Hagler Institute, Dr. Junkins is Distinguished Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Regents Professor, Holder of the Royce E. Wisenbaker Chair, and served as Interim President to Texas A&M University from January to June 2021.

Each year the Hagler Institute selects top national and international scholars to pursue advanced study at Texas A&M for up to a year. The program’s goal is to provide a stellar environment for research and scholarship, with the Hagler Fellows having the freedom to pursue their own research interests and collaborations. Each fellow is a member of the National Academies or has equivalent recognition in their field. Many of these researchers go on to join the faculty of A&M full-time and become a vital part of the Texas research community.

“TAMEST is proud to present Dr. Junkins with the Kay Bailey Hutchison Distinguished Service Award for his unique vision and dedication to bringing more researchers and innovators to Texas,” said TAMEST Board President David E. Daniel, Ph.D. (NAE). “Since 2010, more than 90 top-tier researchers have come to Texas for the Hagler Institute Fellows program, and thanks to Dr. Junkins, many have stayed here and joined TAMEST after the fellowship has concluded.”

TAMEST will officially present the award to Dr. Junkins at the opening reception of the 2022 TAMEST Annual Conference: Forward Texas – Imperatives for Health – at the Westin Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Dr. Junkins will give a special presentation on the vision and history of the Hagler Institute during the conference lunch session on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Distinguished Service Award was established in 2013 by TAMEST to recognize individuals and organizations who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in furthering TAMEST’s mission to bring together the state’s brightest minds in medicine, engineering, science and technology to foster collaboration and to advance research, innovation and business in Texas.

The award was named after TAMEST Honorary Chair Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison, who received the inaugural award for her vision and commitment to advancing scientific research, technology innovation and educational achievement.

“I am so pleased Dr. Junkins and the Hagler Institute are being recognized with this award,” said Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison, TAMEST Honorary Chair. “Dr. Junkins has been instrumental in the success of TAMEST from the very beginning, not to mention his vision and leadership in increasing engineering research and science investment for Texas A&M University. This is a wonderful and well-deserved recognition.”

Dr. John L. Junkins is the seventh recipient of this award. Past recipients include: The Office of the President at The University of Texas at Austin (2020); Exxon Mobil Corporation (2017); Larry Faulkner and Kenneth Jastrow (2016); Peter O’Donnell Jr. (2014); the Honorable Kay Bailey Hutchison (2013).

About TAMEST

TAMEST (The Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas) was co-founded in 2004 by the Honorable Kay Bailey Hutchison and Nobel Laureates Michael S. Brown, M.D., and Richard E. Smalley, Ph.D. With more than 320 members, 10 Nobel Laureates and 16 member institutions, TAMEST is composed of Texas-based members of the three National Academies (National Academy of Medicine, National Academy of Engineering and National Academy of Sciences) and other honorific organizations. We bring together the state’s brightest minds in medicine, engineering, science and technology to foster collaboration, and to advance research, innovation and business in Texas.

TAMEST’s unique interdisciplinary model has become an effective recruitment tool for top research and development centers across Texas. Since our founding, more than 250 TAMEST members have been inducted into the National Academies or recruited to Texas.