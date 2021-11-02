Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Children's Hospital Colorado earns accreditation for electrophysiology from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission

The hospital’s electrophysiology lab is one of only six children’s hospitals and the only lab in Colorado to achieve this accreditation

Children’s Hospital Colorado’s (Children’s Colorado) Cardiac Catheterization Lab has been granted accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in Cardiac Electrophysiology (EP) in the areas of Testing and Ablation, Device Implantation and Chronic Lead Extraction. With this accreditation, Children’s Colorado becomes the only fully IAC-accredited pediatric congenital cardiac catheterization and EP lab in the country. The Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) is a nonprofit organization that evaluates and accredits facilities that provide intervention-based procedures with the goal of improving the quality of patient care provided.

“IAC accreditation is a ’seal of approval’ that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement,” said Johannes von Alvensleben, MD, pediatric cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Children’s Colorado. “This accreditation reflects Children’s Colorado’s unparalleled commitment to quality patient care in cardiac electrophysiology. We are the only IAC-accredited pediatric electrophysiology laboratory in Colorado.”

Each year, Children’s Colorado performs more than 200 electrophysiology interventions to make repairs to the heart. The electrophysiology program provides top heart rhythm care for infants, children, teens and young adults using the most advanced and sophisticated electrophysiology procedures in the region including cardiac ablation techniques, implantable heart pacing devices and cardiac genetics. The EP program is also the only one of its kind with a dedicated adult congenital heart disease service in which adults can receive treatment for these defects as well as heart rhythm abnormalities.

The hard work and commitment of the physicians, nurses and technicians in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab combined with continued investment by the hospital has been recognized by the IAC. This lab now boasts the most modern imaging equipment in the region, allowing a host of new techniques and procedures to be carried out by a dedicated team of pediatric and adult congenital specialists.

