Skin microbiome bacteria - and bacterial pathways - identified as associated with ageing skin

Fig 4. Variation in microbiome composition of cheek skin samples from female volunteers of ‘young’ and ‘old’ age groups, based on OTUs.

image: Samples were taken from the superficial layer of the cheek. Age group (‘young’ and ‘old’) explains 1.1% of the variation in the microbiome. Separation of samples by age group was significant (p = 0.044). Samples from the ‘young’ and ‘old’ age group are indicated by black circles and blue squares, respectively. Arrows are plotted supplementary and represent 20 bacterial genera that are associated most with the age groups. The length and direction of the arrows indicate the relative strength of the association with either group. view more 

Credit: Alkema et al., 2021, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Article Title: Charting host-microbe co-metabolism in skin aging and application to metagenomics data

Author Countries: The Netherlands, U.S.A.

Funding: Estée Lauder Companies is a company selling skin care products, which partly funded this study and provided the samples for this study. The funder provided support in the form of salaries for authors JB, WA, RTE, SL, FdG and GAMK, but did not have any additional role in the study design for data analysis and interpretation, in data collection and analysis and in preparation of the manuscript. The funder supported the decision to publish the study through co-authors KS and SS. The specific roles of these authors are articulated in the ‘author contributions’ section. TenWise B.V. played no role in funding or decision to publish and is merely mentioned as a current address of one of the NIZO-affiliated co-authors (WA). There are no competing interests with TenWise.

Article URL:  https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0258960

Journal

PLoS ONE

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0258960

Article Title

Charting host-microbe co-metabolism in skin aging and application to metagenomics data

Article Publication Date

10-Nov-2021

COI Statement

At the time of this study, KS and SS were employed by Estée Lauder Companies, a company that sells skin care products and hired NIZO (a contract research organization for (a.o.) microbiota studies) through authors WA, JB, RTE, SL, FdG and GAMK. This does not alter our adherence to PLOS ONE policies on sharing data and materials. There are no further competing interests.

