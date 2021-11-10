News Release

During online learning, machine learning algorithm can identify when student engagement falls, nudging students and helping teachers to intervene

Article Title: A new ML-based approach to enhance student engagement in online environment

Funding: The authors extend their appreciation to the Deputyship for Research & Innovation, Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia for funding this research work through the project number PNU-DRI-RI-20-002.

Article URL:  https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0258788  
 

PLoS ONE

10.1371/journal.pone.0258788

A new ML-based approach to enhance student engagement in online environment

10-Nov-2021

The authors declare that they have no conflicts of interest to report regarding the present study.

