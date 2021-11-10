During online learning, machine learning algorithm can identify when student engagement falls, nudging students and helping teachers to intervene

###

Article Title: A new ML-based approach to enhance student engagement in online environment

Author Countries: Saudi Arabia

Funding: The authors extend their appreciation to the Deputyship for Research & Innovation, Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia for funding this research work through the project number PNU-DRI-RI-20-002.

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0258788

