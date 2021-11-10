News Release

Pet cats seem to track their owner's location - and are surprised in experiments when their voice appears to come from somewhere else

Peer-Reviewed Publication

PLOS

A cat receiving attention

image: A cat receiving attention view more 

Credit: Yerlin Matu, Unsplash, CC0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Pet cats seem to track their owner's location - and are surprised in experiments when their voice appears to come from somewhere else

###

Article Title: Socio-spatial cognition in cats: Mentally mapping owner’s location from voice

Author Countries: Japan

Funding: This study was financially supported by the Grant-in-aid for Scientific Research (KAKENHI) No. 17J08974, No. 19J01485 to S. Takagi, Nos. 25240020, 26119514, 16H01505, 15K12047, 25118002, and 16H06301 to K. Fujita, No. 25118003 to A. Saito, No. JP16J08691 to H. Chijiiwa, and No. JP16J1034 to M. Arahori from the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS). Anicom Speciality Medical Institute Inc. provided support in the form of salaries for author M.A, but had no role in study design, data collection or analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript. The specific roles of these authors are articulated in the ‘author contributions’ section.

Article URL:  https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0257611

Journal

PLoS ONE

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0257611

Article Title

Socio-spatial cognition in cats: Mentally mapping owner’s location from voice

Article Publication Date

10-Nov-2021

COI Statement

The authors declare no conflicts of interest. Anicom Speciality Medical Institute Inc. played no role in the study design, data collection or analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript, providing only financial support in the form of M.A.’s salary. This does not alter the authors’ adherence to PLOS ONE policies on sharing data and materials.

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.