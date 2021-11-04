Equation predicts chronic kidney disease risk based on readily available information

Highlights

Investigators found that the Kidney Disease Risk Equation can predict a patient’s likelihood of developing chronic kidney disease, based on readily available information.

Results from the study will be presented online at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7.

San Diego (November 4, 2021) — Using data from 1.1 million individuals in Ontario, Canada, investigators developed a risk equation to predict the development of chronic kidney disease (CKD) using simple and readily available information. The research will be presented online at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7.

The risk equation, called the Kidney Disease Risk Equation (KDRE), relies on information including age, sex, estimated glomerular filtration rate, hemoglobin, and hypertension and diabetes diagnoses. The equation was highly accurate in predicting the onset of CKD within 5 years, and it remained accurate when validated in more than 100,000 individuals in Manitoba, Canada.

“Simple, readily available information that is routinely captured by healthcare systems can be used to accurately identify individuals at high risk for developing CKD,” said lead author Manish Sood, MD, of the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute. “The KDRE can be rapidly integrated into existing healthcare systems and does not require information on an individual's albuminuria or race.”

Study: “A prediction equation for incident CKD using routinely collected data: The Kidney Disease Risk Equation (KDRE)”

