Clyde W. Yancy, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, of Northwestern University to receive the American Heart Association’s 2021 Chairman’s Award

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 – The American Heart Association, a relentless global force for longer, healthier lives, will present its 2021 Chairman’s Award to Clyde W. Yancy, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, of Northwestern University in Chicago. He will receive the award during the Presidential Session on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021. The meeting will be fully virtual, Saturday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care worldwide.

“Dr. Clyde Yancy consistently goes above and beyond to improve public health and is truly deserving of this year’s Chairman’s Award,” said American Heart Association Chairman Raymond P. Vara Jr. “He is an extraordinary leader in cardiovascular medicine and a tireless advocate for health equity, health care reform and heart-healthy living. Throughout his remarkable career, Clyde has championed diversity, equity and inclusion in the scientific workforce and continues to mentor many. We are grateful for his invaluable, lasting contributions to improve the health care infrastructure and his decades of volunteer service to the Association.”

Dr. Yancy is vice dean of diversity and inclusion, chief of cardiology in the department of medicine, Magerstadt Professor, professor of medicine (cardiology), professor of medical social sciences, and associate medical director of the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. He is board certified in both internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, specializing in heart failure and heart transplantation.

Throughout his storied career, Dr. Yancy has focused on inspiring future generations of health care professionals, with a commitment to changing the face of medicine through diversity in all forms, especially thought, for clinicians and scientists. He mentors and trains clinician scientists and physicians who are just starting their careers and volunteers to provide guidance to Chicago high school students from diverse racial and ethnic groups who are just beginning to dream about futures that seem out of reach. He helps to make their dreams a reality. His passion for improving the determinants of health in at-risk communities and working to provide a more equitable health care system are what sets him apart from others in the field.

“I’m honored and humbled to receive the AHA 2021 Chairman’s Award,” said Dr. Yancy. “I consider it one of life’s most precious gifts to have served and to continue to serve the American Heart Association now for over 30 years. The AHA has adopted an unwavering dedication to transforming cardiovascular and stroke care for all people. I align completely with the mission of the AHA; and I’m not done yet. I look forward to our continued work to create opportunities, reduce barriers and address social determinants of health in under-resourced communities, particularly those that are adversely affected by heart disease and stroke. It’s my hope that together, we are building a solid foundation for the future leaders of medicine to achieve health equity for all.”

Prior to joining Northwestern in 2011, Dr. Yancy was the chief of cardiothoracic services and medical director of the Baylor Heart and Vascular Institute at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. From 1990-2006, he held various positions at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, including medical director of the cardiac transplant program and associate dean of clinical affairs. He held distinguished chairs in cardiovascular research. He earned his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, completed his internal medicine internship and residency at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, and then a fellowship in cardiology along with research training and advanced training in heart failure and transplantation at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Later, he earned a master’s degree in health care management from the University of Texas Dallas School of Management.

His research accomplishments include leadership of multiple randomized controlled research trials, leadership positions in several large heart failure observational databases, including current leadership overseeing the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® Heart Failure Quality Improvement Initiative, multiple past and current National Institutes of Health supported federal research initiatives, and a cascade of National Institutes of Health-related research oversight positions and administrative roles including an advisory position for the director of the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Yancy has been a volunteer leader with the American Heart Association since 1989, in numerous roles at various levels throughout the organization including serving as president from 2009-2010. Dr. Yancy was previously recognized by the Association with the 2003 R. Ellis Media Award for his commentary “Smoking Ban - Only Way to Avoid Tobacco Smoke;” the 2003 National Physician of the Year award; the 2014 Gold Heart Award; and the 2020 James Herrick Award for leadership and accomplishment in Clinical Cardiology given by the Association’s Council on Clinical Cardiology. He is the immediate past chair of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Heart Failure Guidelines Committee and has supported multiple roles within the AHA Get With The Guidelines® initiative, from the inception to the current iteration. His work along with that of many other volunteers has fundamentally re-defined best care for heart failure and established care models used worldwide.

Dr. Yancy’s research has been cited more than 60,000 times; he has co-authored more than 640 publications. He is annually recognized as among the top 1% of cited scientific authors in the world. Additionally, he has editorial responsibilities for several leading peer-reviewed scientific journals including Circulation; Circulation: Heart Failure; Journal of the American College of Cardiology; Journal of the American College of Cardiology Heart Failure; American Heart Journal; JAMA Cardiology; and Practice Update. (Note: Circulation and Circulation: Heart Failure are published by the American Heart Association.)

Dr. Yancy is a fellow of the American Heart Association, a master fellow of the American College of Physicians, a master of the American College of Cardiology, an inaugural fellow of the Heart Failure Society of America and an honorary fellow of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology. He was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2016, appointed to the Minority Health Sub-Committee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 2019 and elected to the American Association of Physicians in 2020.

