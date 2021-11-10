News Release

The world’s largest ammonite species evolved to reach diameters of 1.5-1.8m around 80 million years ago, possibly to evade predation

Fig 1. Lectotype of Parapuzosia (P.) seppenradensis from Westfalia, Germany.

image: The specimen was collected in 1894 near Seppenrade. LWL-Museum for Natural History, Münster. Photo: CI. Scale: 100 mm. view more 

Credit: Ifrim et al., 2021, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Article Title: Ontogeny, evolution and palaeogeographic distribution of the world’s largest ammonite Parapuzosia (P.) seppenradensis (Landois, 1895)

Author Countries: Germany, Mexico, U.K.

Funding: CI received grant IF61/10-1 from the German Science Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft DFG) WS received grant STI128/40-1 from the DFG Funding to CI for travel and research in Mexico and for analytics was provided by the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG; German Science Foundation). Funding to WS for travel and research in Mexico was provided by the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG). The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

Article URL:  https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0258510  
 

