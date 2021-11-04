Air pollution linked to heart scarring in adults with hypertension and kidney disease

Highlights

Among adults with hypertension, air pollution exposure was not linked with blood levels of Galectin 3, a marker of scarring in the heart; however, in adults who also had chronic kidney disease, air pollution exposure was associated with rising levels of Galectin 3.

San Diego (November 4, 2021) — New research indicates that air pollution may have detrimental heart-related effects in individuals with kidney disease. The findings will be presented online at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7.

In the study of 1,019 adults with hypertension, investigators found no link between air pollution exposure and blood levels of Galectin 3, a marker of scarring in the heart; however, in adults who had chronic kidney disease (CKD) in addition to hypertension, air pollution exposure was associated with rising levels of Galectin 3 over time.

“Air pollution may be directly linked to the development of myocardial fibrosis in individuals with CKD,” said lead author Hafsa Tariq, MD. “Efforts to limit air pollution could have a beneficial effect on lowering subclinical cardiovascular disease in CKD.”

Study: “Galectin 3 and Air Pollution in Hypertensive Patients with and without Chronic Kidney Disease”

