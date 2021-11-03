Calling for patents in electronic imaging

The SPIE and IS&T Journal of Electronic Imaging plans to publish a special section on applied patents in electronic imaging in September 2022

BELLINGHAM, Washington, USA — The Journal of Electronic Imaging (JEI), which is co-published by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and IS&T, is inviting researchers to submit papers covering their patents, both granted and pending, in the electronic imaging field. Accepted submissions will be published in a special section of JEI in September 2022 and will highlight the many innovations in electronic imaging.

Eligible research areas include those that apply directly to electronic imaging or focus on applied electronic imaging technology. Submissions for the JEI special section are open now, with a final submission deadline of 1 February 2022.

"Electronic imaging is of eminent significance in a wide variety of practical and everyday uses including smart cars, homes, cities, and medicine, as well as in the world of consumer electronics," notes JEI Editor-in-Chief Zeev Zalevsky. "The aim of this call for papers is to encourage academic researchers, engineers, and inventors to extend their patent applications into full-length papers that align with the scope of JEI."

Researchers commonly present new work at a conference or in a conference proceedings, and then later submit a more developed version to a journal for peer review. The goal of this initiative is similar, except that authors will develop full papers based on their patents. Patents describe innovations which are of fundamental applicability to the field of electronic imaging, and publication in the journal may increase visibility for the author's patent.

JEI is available to subscribers via the SPIE Digital Library. It publishes papers across all of the technology areas that make up the field of electronic imaging and are normally considered in the design, engineering, and applications of electronic imaging systems.

For more information and to submit your research, please visit spie.org/JEIcalls.

