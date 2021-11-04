Paperpal Preflight partners with Wolters Kluwer to provide AI-powered language and technical checks for a smooth author submission journey

Paperpal, offering an AI-powered assistant for language and technical compliance checks for research manuscripts, has announced a partnership with Wolters Kluwer for its Preflight product. Through this partnership, Preflight will deliver a superior submission experience for authors and help reduce editorial workload at Wolters Kluwer journals.

Commenting on the partnership, Mads Rydahl, VP Products - Paperpal, said, “Paperpal Preflight is the future for the academia industry. With its full range of language and technical checks, which improve manuscripts in less than 2 minutes, it is bound to ease researchers’ lives by enabling a smoother publishing journey. The journal editors also stand to save a huge amount of time with improved quality of submissions that adhere to the guidelines of the respective journals.”

Paperpal Preflight is a plug-and-play web-based application that comes at no additional cost to publishers. While Medicine, a multidisciplinary OA title from Wolters Kluwer, was the first adopter of Preflight, this broader publisher-level partnership with Wolters Kluwer paves the way for other academic publishers to immediately start using the solution without any integration dependency, and offer the tool to their submitting authors.

Through its leading imprint Lippincott, Wolters Kluwer publishes current and influential research in medical, nursing, and allied health disciplines. In line with Wolters Kluwer’s efforts to keep authors at the centre of all that they do, this is the first of several steps towards offering real-time and affordable author support at the point of submission.

###

To know more visit https://paperpal.com/preflight

About Paperpal

Paperpal is developing superpowers for academic researchers. We believe that brilliant product design and advanced machine learning can help researchers find, write, and submit better science faster. Paperpal is backed by Cactus Communications, a technology company accelerating scientific advancement.

About Cactus Communications

Founded in 2002, Cactus Communications (cactusglobal.com) is a technology company accelerating scientific advancement. CACTUS solves problems for researchers, universities, publishers, academic societies, and life science organizations through innovative products and services developed under the brands Editage, Cactus Life Sciences, Researcher.Life, Impact Science, UNSILO, and Cactus Labs. CACTUS has offices in Princeton, London, Aarhus, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, and Mumbai; a global workforce of over 3,000 experts; and customers from over 190 countries. CACTUS is considered a pioneer in its workplace best practices and has been consistently ranked a great place to work over the last several years.