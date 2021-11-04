​​​​​​Aging-US: Reduced uremic metabolites are prominent feature of sarcopenia

Although many studies have examined human blood serum or plasma, these authors' whole blood analysis covers metabolites from both cellular and non-cellular compartments

Aging-US published "Reduced uremic metabolites are prominent feature of sarcopenia, distinct from antioxidative markers for frailty" which reported that due to global aging, frailty and sarcopenia are increasing.

Sarcopenia is defined as loss of volume and strength of skeletal muscle in elderlies, while frailty involves multiple domains of aging-related dysfunction, impaired cognition, hypomobility, and decreased social activity. Here the authors analyzed comprehensive metabolomic data of human blood in relation to sarcopenia, previously collected from 19 elderly participants in their frailty study. These comprise TCA cycle, urea cycle, nitrogen, and methylated metabolites.

Dr. Mitsuhiro Yanagida and Dr. Hiroshi Kondoh said, "Due to the wave of global aging, aging-related diseases among the elderly are increasing: hypertension, diabetes, atherosclerosis, osteoporosis, dementia, cancer, etc."

Frailty and sarcopenia are also well known as aging-related diseases. Both diseases are increasing with estimated global populations of about 120 million and 90 million individuals, respectively. The clinical evaluation for sarcopenia is different from that for frailty. Sarcopenia is defined as a loss of skeletal muscle and muscle strength in the elderly, while frailty is a state of vulnerability to several stressors, due to declined function or impairment of organs and tissues during aging.

Thus, the Rockwood Frailty Index and EFS are distinct from physical frailty in evaluating cognitive or social function. Several reports suggest the involvement of cytokines in sarcopenia. However, little is known about the metabolic basis which may be shared or discrete in sarcopenia and frailty.

Metabolomics is a newly developed branch of chemistry that detects and quantifies small molecules, called metabolites, using methods such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. Although many studies have examined human blood serum or plasma, these authors' whole blood analysis covers metabolites from both cellular and non-cellular compartments. This approach has been validated in several comprehensive, non-targeted studies for comparisons between yeast and human blood, aging metabolites, and fasting compounds. In addition, their whole blood metabolomics have identified 15 frailty markers, including 10 antioxidants, based on EFS diagnostic tools.

The Yanagida/Kondoh Research team concluded in their Aging-US Research Output, "Notably, these 22 sarcopenia markers are largely distinct from 15 frailty markers in the same patients, suggesting that metabolic profiles distinguish sarcopenia from frailty. Thus, sarcopenia can be characterized as muscle aging with a decrease of metabolites for mitochondria, muscle, kidney, and methylation, in sharp contrast to the decrease of metabolites for antioxidation in frailty [28]. These findings help not only our understanding of pathogenesis of sarcopenia and frailty, but also future development of clinical applications."

Keywords: sarcopenia, muscle mass, metabolomics, frailty, uremic metabolites

