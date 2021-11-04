The Gerontological Society of America congratulates New 2021 Awardees

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) — the country’s largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to the field of aging — is proud to acknowledge the work of 34 outstanding individuals through its prestigious awards program.

GSA salutes outstanding research, recognizes distinguished leadership in teaching and service, and fosters new ideas through a host of awards. Nominated by their peers, the recipients’ achievements serve as milestones in the history and development of gerontology.

The awardees are being honored at various events associated with the GSA 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting Online, which will be held from November 10 to 13. This conference is organized to foster interdisciplinary collaboration among researchers, educators, and practitioners who specialize in the study of the aging process.

Academy for Gerontology in Higher Education

Rising Star Early Career Faculty Award

Candace S. Brown, PhD, MA, MEd

University of North Carolina, Charlotte

This award recognizes new faculty whose teaching and/or leadership stands out as impactful and innovative.

Administrative Leadership Honor

Maria L.G. Henke, MA

University of Southern California Leonard Davis School of Gerontology

This award honors administrators on AGHE member campuses who have made exceptional efforts in support of gerontology and/or geriatrics education.

Graduate Student Paper Award

Susan L. Brilliant, MBA, MSG

California State University Long Beach

This award recognizes excellence in scholarly work by a student at an AGHE member institution or has selected AGHE as a primary or secondary section, and who presents his or her work at the GSA Annual Meeting.

Mildred M. Seltzer Distinguished Service Honor

Jan Abushakrah, PhD, FAGHE

Portland Community College

This honor is presented annually to recognize colleagues who are near retirement or recently retired.

Mildred M. Seltzer Distinguished Service Honor

Jennifer Mendez, PhD, FAGHE

Wayne State University, School of Medicine

This honor is presented annually to recognize colleagues who are near retirement or recently retired.

Mildred M. Seltzer Distinguished Service Honor

Harvey L. Sterns, PhD, FGSA, FAGHE

University of Akron

This honor is presented annually to recognize colleagues who are near retirement or recently retired.

Part Time/Adjunct Faculty Honor

Karon L. Phillips, PhD, MPH

Trust for America’s Health, University of Maryland Baltimore County, University of Maryland Global Campus

This honor recognizes the efforts and dedication of part-time or adjunct faculty members for contributions to gerontology and/or geriatrics education.

Part Time/Adjunct Faculty Honor

Katie Kutcher, MA

University North Carolina Charlotte

This honor recognizes the efforts and dedication of part-time or adjunct faculty members for contributions to gerontology and/or geriatrics education.

James McKenney Student Travel Award

Daphne Chakurian

University of Missouri, Columbia

This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.

James McKenney Student Travel Award

Valery R Crespo-Matos

University of South Florida

This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.

James McKenney Student Travel Award

Morgan Inman

University of Prince Edward Island

This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.

James McKenney Student Travel Award

Rachel Kunkle

University of Nebraska Medical Center

This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.

James McKenney Student Travel Award

Christine Lee

University of New England

This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.

James McKenney Student Travel Award

Xin Yao Lin

Brandeis University

This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.

James McKenney Student Travel Award

Danielle Llaneza

University of Houston/Rutgers University

This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.

James McKenney Student Travel Award

Austin Oswald

CUNY Graduate Center

This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.

James McKenney Student Travel Award

Meghan McDarby

Washington University in St. Louis

This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.

James McKenney Student Travel Award

Anthony Villalba

University of Akron

This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.

Behavioral and Social Sciences Section

Student Research Award, Pre-Dissertation

Julia S. Nakamura, BS

University of British Columbia

This award honors an excellent student paper with a topic of relevance to the Behavioral and Social Sciences section of GSA.

Student Research Award, Dissertation

Weidi Qin, PhD, MSW, MPH

University of Michigan

This award honors an excellent student paper with a topic of relevance to the Behavioral and Social Sciences section of GSA.

Boaz Kahana Student Poster Award

Minzhi Ye, MA

Benjamin rose Institute on Aging/Case Western Reserve University

This award recognizes a current BSS student member for original and innovative research relevant to mental health and aging.

T.J. McCallum Memorial Student Registration Award

Yijung K. Kim, PhD

The University of Texas at Austin

This award honors student members with a focus on caregiving or technology.

T.J. McCallum Memorial Student Registration Award

Hiroko Umegaki-Costantini, PhD

SciencesPo

This award honors student members with a focus on caregiving or technology.

Biological Sciences Section

George Sacher Award

Lei Zhang, PhD

University of Minnesota

This award is given to the best student paper or poster contribution by a GSA member at the Society's Annual Scientific Meeting.

Health Sciences Section

Person-In-Training Award

Rebecca C. Ehrenkranz, MPH

University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health

This award honors a student of the Health Sciences section for the best student paper at the Society's Annual Scientific Meeting.

Research Award

Ryan J. Dougherty, PhD

Johns Hopkins University

This award honors a new investigator in the Health Sciences Section.

Austin Bloch Post-Doctoral Fellow Award

Kyle D. Moored, PhD

University of Pittsburgh

This award is given to recognize an outstanding paper or poster contribution by a Postdoctoral Fellow in health sciences.

Emerging Scholar and Professional Organization

Douglas Holmes Award

Sarah D. Holmes, PhD, MSW

University of Maryland School of Nursing

This award recognizes research with potential to improve quality of life and/or quality of care in long-term care.

Interdisciplinary Paper Award

Daniel R.Y. Gan, PhD

Simon Fraser University

This award honors the best interdisciplinary research paper on a topic related to aging by a GSA student member.

Poster Award

Shirley Li, BA

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

This award honors exceptional posters presented by GSA student members.

Poster Award

Julia Nolte, MA, MSc

Cornell University

This award honors exceptional posters presented by GSA student members.

Poster Award

Danielle L. McDuffie, MA

The University of Alabama

This award honors exceptional posters presented by GSA student members.

Poster Award

Lei Zhang, Phd

University of Minnesota

This award honors exceptional posters presented by GSA student members.

Poster Award

Dakota D. Witzel, MS

Oregon State University

This award honors exceptional posters presented by GSA student members.

Minority Issues in Gerontology Committee Student Poster Award

Danielle L. McDuffie, MA

The University of Alabama

This award honors an exceptional poster presented by a GSA student member from an underrepresented racial and ethnic group.

###

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) is the nation's oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to research, education, and practice in the field of aging. The principal mission of the Society — and its 5,500+ members — is to advance the study of aging and disseminate information among scientists, decision makers, and the general public. GSA’s structure also includes a policy institute, the National Academy on an Aging Society.