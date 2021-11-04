The Gerontological Society of America congratulates New 2021 Awardees

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) — the country’s largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to the field of aging — is proud to acknowledge the work of 34 outstanding individuals through its prestigious awards program.
GSA salutes outstanding research, recognizes distinguished leadership in teaching and service, and fosters new ideas through a host of awards. Nominated by their peers, the recipients’ achievements serve as milestones in the history and development of gerontology.
The awardees are being honored at various events associated with the GSA 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting Online, which will be held from November 10 to 13. This conference is organized to foster interdisciplinary collaboration among researchers, educators, and practitioners who specialize in the study of the aging process.
Academy for Gerontology in Higher Education
Rising Star Early Career Faculty Award
Candace S. Brown, PhD, MA, MEd
University of North Carolina, Charlotte
This award recognizes new faculty whose teaching and/or leadership stands out as impactful and innovative.
Administrative Leadership Honor
Maria L.G. Henke, MA
University of Southern California Leonard Davis School of Gerontology
This award honors administrators on AGHE member campuses who have made exceptional efforts in support of gerontology and/or geriatrics education.
Graduate Student Paper Award
Susan L. Brilliant, MBA, MSG
California State University Long Beach
This award recognizes excellence in scholarly work by a student at an AGHE member institution or has selected AGHE as a primary or secondary section, and who presents his or her work at the GSA Annual Meeting.
Mildred M. Seltzer Distinguished Service Honor
Jan Abushakrah, PhD, FAGHE
Portland Community College
This honor is presented annually to recognize colleagues who are near retirement or recently retired.
Mildred M. Seltzer Distinguished Service Honor
Jennifer Mendez, PhD, FAGHE
Wayne State University, School of Medicine
This honor is presented annually to recognize colleagues who are near retirement or recently retired.
Mildred M. Seltzer Distinguished Service Honor
Harvey L. Sterns, PhD, FGSA, FAGHE
University of Akron
This honor is presented annually to recognize colleagues who are near retirement or recently retired.
Part Time/Adjunct Faculty Honor
Karon L. Phillips, PhD, MPH
Trust for America’s Health, University of Maryland Baltimore County, University of Maryland Global Campus
This honor recognizes the efforts and dedication of part-time or adjunct faculty members for contributions to gerontology and/or geriatrics education.
Part Time/Adjunct Faculty Honor
Katie Kutcher, MA
University North Carolina Charlotte
This honor recognizes the efforts and dedication of part-time or adjunct faculty members for contributions to gerontology and/or geriatrics education.
James McKenney Student Travel Award
Daphne Chakurian
University of Missouri, Columbia
This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.
James McKenney Student Travel Award
Valery R Crespo-Matos
University of South Florida
This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.
James McKenney Student Travel Award
Morgan Inman
University of Prince Edward Island
This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.
James McKenney Student Travel Award
Rachel Kunkle
University of Nebraska Medical Center
This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.
James McKenney Student Travel Award
Christine Lee
University of New England
This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.
James McKenney Student Travel Award
Xin Yao Lin
Brandeis University
This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.
James McKenney Student Travel Award
Danielle Llaneza
University of Houston/Rutgers University
This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.
James McKenney Student Travel Award
Austin Oswald
CUNY Graduate Center
This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.
James McKenney Student Travel Award
Meghan McDarby
Washington University in St. Louis
This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.
James McKenney Student Travel Award
Anthony Villalba
University of Akron
This award advances student education on aging in memory of James McKenney.
Behavioral and Social Sciences Section
Student Research Award, Pre-Dissertation
Julia S. Nakamura, BS
University of British Columbia
This award honors an excellent student paper with a topic of relevance to the Behavioral and Social Sciences section of GSA.
Student Research Award, Dissertation
Weidi Qin, PhD, MSW, MPH
University of Michigan
This award honors an excellent student paper with a topic of relevance to the Behavioral and Social Sciences section of GSA.
Boaz Kahana Student Poster Award
Minzhi Ye, MA
Benjamin rose Institute on Aging/Case Western Reserve University
This award recognizes a current BSS student member for original and innovative research relevant to mental health and aging.
T.J. McCallum Memorial Student Registration Award
Yijung K. Kim, PhD
The University of Texas at Austin
This award honors student members with a focus on caregiving or technology.
T.J. McCallum Memorial Student Registration Award
Hiroko Umegaki-Costantini, PhD
SciencesPo
This award honors student members with a focus on caregiving or technology.
Biological Sciences Section
George Sacher Award
Lei Zhang, PhD
University of Minnesota
This award is given to the best student paper or poster contribution by a GSA member at the Society's Annual Scientific Meeting.
Health Sciences Section
Person-In-Training Award
Rebecca C. Ehrenkranz, MPH
University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health
This award honors a student of the Health Sciences section for the best student paper at the Society's Annual Scientific Meeting.
Research Award
Ryan J. Dougherty, PhD
Johns Hopkins University
This award honors a new investigator in the Health Sciences Section.
Austin Bloch Post-Doctoral Fellow Award
Kyle D. Moored, PhD
University of Pittsburgh
This award is given to recognize an outstanding paper or poster contribution by a Postdoctoral Fellow in health sciences.
Emerging Scholar and Professional Organization
Douglas Holmes Award
Sarah D. Holmes, PhD, MSW
University of Maryland School of Nursing
This award recognizes research with potential to improve quality of life and/or quality of care in long-term care.
Interdisciplinary Paper Award
Daniel R.Y. Gan, PhD
Simon Fraser University
This award honors the best interdisciplinary research paper on a topic related to aging by a GSA student member.
Poster Award
Shirley Li, BA
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
This award honors exceptional posters presented by GSA student members.
Poster Award
Julia Nolte, MA, MSc
Cornell University
This award honors exceptional posters presented by GSA student members.
Poster Award
Danielle L. McDuffie, MA
The University of Alabama
This award honors exceptional posters presented by GSA student members.
Poster Award
Lei Zhang, Phd
University of Minnesota
This award honors exceptional posters presented by GSA student members.
Poster Award
Dakota D. Witzel, MS
Oregon State University
This award honors exceptional posters presented by GSA student members.
Minority Issues in Gerontology Committee Student Poster Award
Danielle L. McDuffie, MA
The University of Alabama
This award honors an exceptional poster presented by a GSA student member from an underrepresented racial and ethnic group.
The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) is the nation's oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to research, education, and practice in the field of aging. The principal mission of the Society — and its 5,500+ members — is to advance the study of aging and disseminate information among scientists, decision makers, and the general public. GSA’s structure also includes a policy institute, the National Academy on an Aging Society.