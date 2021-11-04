Optics and Photonics Industry Leaders Honored with the 2021 Optica Diversity and Inclusion Advocacy Recognition

WASHINGTON – Optica (formerly OSA), the society advancing optics and photonics worldwide, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Optica Diversity and Inclusion Advocacy Recognition – Fujitsu Network Communications, USA and the Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO), Spain. The recognition honors the steadfast commitment and achievements of Optica members, companies or institutions that proactively work to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive optics and photonics community.

“The 2021 honorees demonstrate how significant investments in diversity, equity and inclusion help foster advancements in scientific research and application,” said Optica CEO Elizabeth Rogan. “We are inspired by their commitment to achieving inclusivity and applaud their embodiment of Optica’s core values.”

The Diversity and Inclusion Advocacy Recognition was announced during the all-virtual 2021 Frontiers in Optics + Laser Science (FiO LS)

Recognition of Fujitsu Network Communications

Fujitsu, the first company selected for this honor, is recognized “for their investment in programs and initiatives celebrating and advancing Black, LGBTQ+ and women employees in pursuit of greater inclusion and equality within their company and the wider community.”

Fujitsu promotes multiple initiatives that collectively move beyond statements on diversity by championing unique programs that celebrate and advance diversity and inclusion within their company and the wider community. Examples include the Fujitsu Women’s Innovative Network (WIN) to support, empower, guide and inspire women and girls to achieve their full professional and personal potential and the Black Employee Inclusion and Networking Group (BEING) which empowers Black employees to embrace Black diversity and elevate Black culture. Finally, the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Index listed Fujitsu as one of the top employers for LGBTQIA+ equality.

“Fujitsu is honored to receive this award from Optica as a testament to our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Doug Moore, CEO, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “At Fujitsu, we strive to build an inclusive culture where everyone can be completely themselves and achieve individual growth, regardless of their gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, health and age.”

Recognition of ICFO

ICFO is recognized “for their deliberate and intentional work to integrate equitable, transparent and inclusive policies and programs throughout their institution’s hiring, mentoring and technical programming.”

As a truly international research center, focused on optical and photonics sciences and its applications, ICFO strives to create and implement policies, programs and projects in their HR, education, innovation and outreach branches. Collectively, these policies and activities attract, empower and promote diversity as essential to enhancing innovation, creativity and excellence. Efforts include gender diversity activities such as the mentoring program for female researchers with young children, career development tools and participation in Optica’s governance and programs such as the International Optica Network of Students (IONS) featuring equality and gender sessions and an ongoing LGBTQIA+ program. Their efforts go beyond their institute with their participation in efforts including the Science by Women Program of the Women for Africa Foundation (FMxA) to promote African women’s leadership in scientific research and technology transfer.

“Diversity and inclusivity are absolutely core ICFOnian values, and we cultivate them as one of our most important assets,” said Lluis Torner, Director, ICFO. “We very much admire Optica’s programs and global reach, thus we are extremely honored by this recognition.”

