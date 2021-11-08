American Pediatric Society names Dr. Megan A. Moreno as the recipient of the 2022 Norman J. Siegel Outstanding Science Award

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 – The American Pediatric Society (APS) is pleased to announce Megan A. Moreno, MD, MSEd, MPH, as the recipient of the 2022 Norman J. Siegel Outstanding Science Award for her considerable contributions to pediatric science. The award will be presented to Dr. Moreno during the APS Presidential Plenary at the Pediatric Academic Societies 2022 Meeting.

Dr. Moreno is a Professor and Chief of the Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health. She has an outstanding national and international reputation as a leading scholar in adolescent health and social media research.

“The American Pediatric Society is thrilled to recognize Dr. Moreno as the recipient of the 2022 Norman J. Siegel Outstanding Science Award for her research and leadership in adolescent medicine and major contributions to the field of pediatrics more broadly,” said APS President Mary Leonard. “Dr. Moreno embodies the mission of the APS, as clearly demonstrated by her outstanding achievement in clinical care, research, education, policy and community engagement. She is a leading scholar in adolescent health and social media, having received funding from multiple NIH Institutes and the National Institute on Justice for her work in digital health. As a newly elected member of the society, we are truly honored to count her among our distinguished child health leaders.” The award was created in honor of one of the world’s leading nephrologists, Norman J. Siegel, MD, FASN. Dr. Siegel was an outstanding teacher and mentor, nurturing the early careers of numerous fellows and residents. Not only was he a leader within the medical community, but he also educated parents of the children he treated and left a lasting impression on their families.

Dr. Moreno has published the largest body of work to date on adolescent health and social media, and oversees a national program called Technology and Adolescent Mental Wellbeing. The program started with a $2.5 million grant from Melinda Gates’ foundation Pivotal Ventures and has grown over the past three years to fund investigators, develop a national data consortium, host an annual conference, and integrate youth into its operations and processes – with a particular focus on trainees, junior faculty, women, and people of color. Dr. Moreno’s teaching and mentoring activities are closely aligned with her research efforts. She has developed a research training curriculum that combines standardized readings and videos to include individualized mentoring by faculty colleagues with expertise in statistical methods, media theory, and research design.

Prior to joining University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Moreno was an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at University of Washington. Dr. Moreno is a graduate of the Northwestern University and completed medical school at George Washington University.

