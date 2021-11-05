EAST lower divertor upgraded for higher power handling

Recently, a collaborated team led by Professor YU Lei from Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), has made progress in the development of an imaging spectrometer for ocean color observation. The work was published in Optics Express(http://proxy.osapublishing.org/oe/home.cfm) and Applied Optics(http://proxy.osapublishing.org/ao/home.cfm) as "Coastal shallow waters explorer imaging spectrometer for aerial remote sensing of shallow waters in UV-VIS-NIR broadband", respectively.

The main difficulty of ocean water color observation is that the solar radiation at the ocean surface is only about 30% of the total radiation after being attenuated by the atmosphere, and only visible light can be transmitted to the water column, thus the overall signal strength is weak. In addition, the water column exhibits a depth-exponential decay signal at different rates at each wavelength. Therefore, water color observation requires imaging spectrometers with broad spectrum, high signal-to-noise ratio and high spectral and spatial resolution.

Concentric system spectrometer can be well applied to broad-spectrum water color imaging, where the Dyson structure has better imaging performance, higher light collection capacity and more compact size compared with Offner structure. However, the traditional Dyson structure has engineering difficulties in processing and assembly. In this study, To overcome this problem, a advanced Dyson quasi-concentric spectrometer is re-derived by giving the slit a perpendicular distance from the optical axis, which ensures a reasonable distance between the imaging surface and the optical axis of the system, as well as a reasonable distance between the slit and the detector in the axial direction, while maintaining high imaging quality. The design results and the final prototype test results show that the improved Dyson spectrometer structure has high optical performance and good engineering applicability.

###