Racial, ethnic disparities among participants in precision oncology clinical studies

What The Study Did: An analysis of 93 precision oncology studies for breast, lung, prostate and colorectal cancers found that racial and ethnic minority populations are vastly underrepresented relative to their cancer incidence in the U.S. population.

Authors: Sophia C. Kamran, M.D., of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.33205)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.33205?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=110821

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.