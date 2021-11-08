Association of self-reported COVID-19 infection, SARS-CoV-2 serology results with persistent physical symptoms

What The Study Did: The results of this study that included nearly 27,000 individuals in France suggest that physical symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness or impaired attention persisting 10 to 12 months after the first wave of the pandemic may be associated more with the belief in having been infected with SARS-CoV-2 than with having laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Authors: Cedric Lemogne, M.D., Ph.D., of Hopital Hotel-Dieu in Paris, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.6454)

