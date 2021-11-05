November issues of American Psychiatric Association journals cover trauma, suicide, resilience and more

The November issues of two of the American Psychiatric Association journals, The American Journal of Psychiatry and Psychiatric Services are available online.
The American Journal of Psychiatry is the most widely read psychiatric journal in the world. The November issue is dedicated to the topics of adversity, trauma, and suicide. The articles in this issue address important issues relevant to resilience, susceptibility, and the development of psychopathology. The major findings include:
- How functional imaging combined with machine learning might be able to predict the development of PTSD and anxiety symptoms after a traumatic experience.
- The demographic factors and psychiatric symptoms that predict the transition from suicidal ideation to suicide attempts.
- How suicidal behavior and death by suicide have some shared but also some distinct genetic underpinnings.
- The differential patterns of gray matter maturation associated with childhood abuse as compared to neglect, suggesting the possibility that different pathophysiological processes underly abuse versus neglect.
Psychiatric Services features research reports on issues related to the delivery of mental health services, especially for people with serious mental illness in community-based treatment programs. The November issue includes:
- A qualitative study of barriers and facilitators to transitions from the emergency department to outpatient mental health care.
- A review of shared decision–making interventions for service users with serious mental illnesses: addressing the state of the science and future directions.
- Off label use of gabapentin for psychiatric indications among U.S. adults.
- Ethical considerations for police welfare checks for patients missing psychiatry appointments.
- The continuing decline of clinical research on serious mental illnesses at the National Institute of Mental Health.
Online Now:
- The American Journal of Psychiatry’s podcast AJP Audio returns with Dr. Jennifer Stevens discussing how tracking emergency department patients and obtaining brain images shortly after a traumatic event improved understanding and potentially helps predict long-term mental health outcomes after trauma.
- The latest Psychiatric Services podcast From Pages to Practice, where Dr. Debra A. Pinals, M.D., discusses two articles looking at persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in mental health systems.
- A new Editor’s Choice curated collections featuring the latest on Mental Health and the COVID-19 Pandemic.
###
Journalists who wish to access the publications should email press@psych.org.
American Psychiatric Association
The American Psychiatric Association, founded in 1844, is the oldest medical association in the country. The APA is also the largest psychiatric association in the world with 37,400 physician members specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention and research of mental illnesses. APA’s vision is to ensure access to quality psychiatric diagnosis and treatment. For more information, please visit www.psychiatry.org.
Journal
American Journal of Psychiatry