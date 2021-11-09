Early-onset colorectal cancer rates among Black, white patients

What The Study Did: In this study of more than 45,000 people ages 40 to 49 in the United States with colorectal cancer, overall incidence rates were the same in Black and white populations and rectal cancer rates were lower in Black individuals compared with white individuals.

Authors: Jordan J. Karlitz, M.D., of the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.30433)

