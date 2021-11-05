ACGT Scientific Advisory Council Chair Michael T. Lotze, MD, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT) Scientific Advisory Council Chair Michael T. Lotze, MD, of the University of Pittsburgh, will be honored with the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Lifetime Achievement Award at the SITC 36th Annual Meeting, Nov. 10-14, in Washington D.C.

Dr. Lotze is currently Chief Cellular Therapy Officer of Nurix Therapeutics and professor of surgery, immunology and bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He is widely regarded as the leader in exploring cancer as a disorder of cell death and is devising novel strategies to approach the disease in this context. He initiated the first approved gene therapy protocols at the National Institutes of Health and has treated more than 100 patients on gene therapy protocols at the University of Pittsburgh. He is the co-inventor of 10 patents in dendritic cell vaccines and antigen discovery, and author of more than 500 scientific papers and chapters in basic and applied tumor immunology and cytokine biology.

Dr. Lotze leads the 14 members of the ACGT Scientific Advisory Council in rigorously reviewing and monitoring the research selected for funding by ACGT. The importance and value that the Council contributes to the ACGT funding process distinguishes ACGT from many other funding agencies. Council members are among the most accomplished thought-leaders in the field of cancer cell and gene therapy. They are experienced scientists whose decades of research and patient care have elevated them into important leadership positions at top institutions across the U.S. and in Canada.

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer is a member-driven organization dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy through educational programs that foster scientific exchange and collaboration. Learn more about SITC at www.sitcancer.org.

Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy

For more than 20 years, Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT) has funded research that is bringing innovative treatment options to people living with deadly cancers – treatments that save lives and offer new hope to all cancer patients. The organization funds researchers who are pioneering the potential of cancer cell and gene therapy – talented visionaries whose scientific advancements are driving the development of groundbreaking treatments for ovarian, prostate, sarcoma, glioblastoma, melanoma and pancreatic cancers.